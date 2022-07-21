By Nwafor Sunday

The United State President, Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19. His health condition was made known on Thursday morning.

The 79-year-old leader was said to have ‘mild symptoms’ and would perform his duties while isolating at the White House.

A statement from the White House said: “He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”

Biden has begun taking Pfizer’s anti-Covid pill Paxlovid.