Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

JUST IN: Osinbajo tests negative for coronavirus

On 9:13 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

JUST IN: Osinbajo tests negative for coronavirus

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tested negative for coronavirus, 24 hours after he went into self-isolation following fears he could have physically interacted with some persons who tested positive.

In a tweet by Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria on Political Matters the Vice President results have returned negative.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo tested negative,” he tweeted on Wednesday morning.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 Outbreak: Pantami urges use of video conferencing for meetings

Mr Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Vice President had on Tuesday disclosed that Prof. Osinbajo has begun social distancing and self-isolation.

“VP Osinbajo yesterday at the office conducted his meetings via video conferencing while observing social distancing.

“Today, he continues his work from the home office, as he is in self-isolation in accordance with NCDC protocols,” he tweeted Tuesday evening.

As at Wednesday morning, the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria had swelled to 46 following the announcement of two new cases in Osun and Lagos by NCDC.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!