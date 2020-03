Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

\Bauchi State Government has imposed a total lockdown for 14 days from Thursday, 2nd April , 2020 to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

This was disclosed in a media statement signed by the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Sabi’u Baba, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

He said that the lockdown will commence on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 from 6:00pm.

Below is a copy of the statement:

