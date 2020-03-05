I watched my girlfriend die after stabbing her, says arrested fleeing lover

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Fleeing 22-year-old Daniel Okocha, who allegedly stabbed his lover, Nkechi Agwor, to death, over suspicion that she was cheating on him, has been arrested in his hideout by detectives at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Yaba Lagos.

The incident, occurred last Sunday, at the live-in-lovers apartment in the Egbeda area of Lagos.

The love between the duo went sour that fateful day after the suspect refused to allow late Nkechi, 20, to go to church.

But when the latter insisted, a quarrel which degenerated into a fight ensued during which he allegedly stabbed her with a knife in the neck and fled.

When he was arrested, he admitted culpability.

He said, “I mistakenly killed her because I suspected she was cheating on me. I told her not to go to church that Sunday because I suspected she was going to see another man but she insisted she would.Out of annoyance, we started fighting and I stabbed her”.

But a message in his phone indicated that the motive could have been a premeditated one. From the text message, it was discovered that he watched her bleed to death. The text message read, “ I killed her and watched her die for 45 minutes. I gave her life but she refused to give me back “.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased and the suspect were from the same community in Ubulu, in Aniocha-South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Preliminary investigation further revealed that they had one child who is with the deceased’s mother but were not legally married.

Late Nkechi’s father, Mr Innocent Agwor, who spoke with some journalists, said, “ all we demand is justice. I don’t need compensation because there is no amount of money that will be paid that will bring back my daughter”.

