‘I got her arrested’ – Nkechi Blessing speaks on woman who took candid gym photo

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has revealed that she tracked down and ensured the arrest of the woman who secretly took an unedited photo of her at a gym.

The said photo went viral back in September and subjected her to widespread trolling on social media.

The picture showed the actress seated with her phone, her belly protruding.

In response, Blessing dismissed the ridicule, stressing that her focus was on health rather than appearances.

“I went to the gym to stay fit and healthy, not for a fashion show or runway,” she wrote on social media. “How am I supposed to look at a gym after a long day, please? To you who took that picture, I leave you in the hands of God; He will judge you accordingly.”

However, speaking on the latest episode of the Honest Bunch podcast, Blessing disclosed that she did not leave the matter to divine judgment alone.

The movie star said she went after the person behind the photo, even though the gym’s management initially withheld the information from her.

“This is who I have always been. I wear clothes that make me feel comfortable; I’m not trying to hide from anybody,” she said. “You get BBL, you dey snap me wey get natural body. Are you stupid, sis? iFitness hid her information from me, but I found her. I got her arrested, of course—because I didn’t come online.”

The actress added that rather than respond publicly at the height of the backlash, she chose to handle the matter privately through legal means.