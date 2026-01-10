How kidnappers killed Abuja-based lawyer, Princess Chigbo, after N3m ransom demand — Family

Nwamaka Chigbo

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chigbo family has announced the death of one of its prominent members and an Abuja-based lawyer, Princess Nwamaka Mediatrix Chigbo, who was killed by kidnappers.

The Publisher of Realnews Magazine and a former President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCO), Dr. Maureen Chigbo, announced this in a statement

She explained that the incident that led to the death of the lawyer occurred in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday.

In statement on Thursday, Dr. Chigbo said, “:The family of Princess Nwamaka Mediatrix Chigbo, an Abuja-based lawyer, is saddened to announce her brutal death at the hands of still-to-be-identified kidnappers in the Nigerian Federal Capital Territory on Monday 5th January 2026.

“Before her abduction, Barrister Nwamaka was on the phone with her sister Anthonia, who briefly interrupted the call to attend to a client. When she reverted, the barrister’s phone was still live, and Anthonia could hear her sister’s distress cry before the phone suddenly went dead and unreachable.

“Anthonia alerted her elder sister, Maureen Chigbo, and other family members, who called the lawyer’s number repeatedly to reach her or her abductors to no avail.

“When a call finally went through, a male voice rained curses in English and Hausa language, saying: “Thunder fire you there, send three million Naira or else we will kill her.”

“The captors gave no further details and abruptly terminated subsequent calls.

“Barrister Nwamaka’s family later tried to contact the Police Public Relations Officer (FCT Police Command) and left a text message on her phone. They were referred to two police complaint numbers.

“The family equally sent a distress text and WhatsApp message to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and also contacted the FCT Police Commissioner, who immediately linked them up to the Commander of the Scorpion Squad, in charge of kidnapping in Abuja.

“The Commander later called to inform the family that the police were tracking the kidnappers, who were said to be “in motion and would likely drop the lawyer off once they might have collected the ransom.”

“The kidnappers never initiated any calls, and when Nwamaka’s family members reached them through her phone for clarification on how the ransom would be paid, they only heard the lawyer screaming in pain, “I am dying. …save me please send the money, I am dying,” before the phone finally went dead again.

“The family maintained contact with the Police Commander throughout Monday night to follow up on the rescue operation.

“At 4 am on Tuesday, 6th January, when Maureen called the Commander, he expressed surprise that the lawyer had not called or returned home. He then promised to escalate the rescue operation.

“The Commander later called to inform the family that “a lady had been found in a critical condition” and taken to an Abuja specialist hospital. He requested that Nwamaka’s picture be sent for identification purposes.

Maureen immediately took a flight from Lagos to Abuja and on reaching the hospital, saw her sister’s lifeless body in the mortuary with bruises, swollen eyes and a cracked skull, all signs of a tortured death.

The Chigbo family has met with the Police authorities, who assured them that the case was under investigation and that the culprits would be apprehended.

Nwamaka was an active member and former treasurer of the Nigerian Bar Association, Abuja, member of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (IFWL), FIDA and Global Association of Female Lawyers (GAFA). She was a former President of Catholic Lawyers Association, Abuja.

An ardent Catholic, Nwamaka authored a book on Infant Jesus, and until death was the vice president of the Infant Jesus Association, and member of the Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Group among other religious groups.

The family expresses its gratitude to the Police for their efforts and cooperation so far, and urges the force to ensure that justice is served in Nwamaka’s case.

The family also wishes to thank Nwamaka’s friends, colleagues and well-wishers for their support and prayers.

Her funeral arrangements will be announced as soon possible.

Recall that the FCT Police Command on Wednesday said it recovered the lifeless body of a Lady on a roadside in the city and identified her as Princess Ochigbo, a High Court Staff in Abuja.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh had said investigations was ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding her death and those responsible.

“The FCT Police Command is aware of this sad incident. Discreet investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident. More information will be provided in due course as investigations progress.

“From her ID CARD, her name is Princess Ochigbo a High Court Staff.

Princess Chigbo’s death is occurred after another lifeless body of a nurse, Chinnemerem Chukwumezie was found by the roadside in FCT, suspected to have been murdered by one chance robbers.

Chinemerem, a health worker, was suspected to have been attacked while returning home after work in Abuja.

In a statement issued on Tuesday a group, Elegant Nurses Forum and signed by Nurse Thomas Abiodun Olamide, described the killing as a painful and unacceptable loss and accused authorities of failing to protect citizens, especially essential workers.

The statement read, “We are deeply saddened and outraged by the brutal murder of Nurse Chinemerem Pascalina Chuwumeziem of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja. She was murdered by suspected “one-chance” criminals while returning home after a late duty on Saturday.

“This is a painful and unacceptable loss. Nurse Chinemerem was a dedicated health worker who spent her life caring for others, only to be failed by a system that could not guarantee her safety.”