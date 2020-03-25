How bitcoin trading changed my life – Odum Chijioke

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

In life, there are many choices to make; some bad and some good. For Odum Chijioke John, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Chiji14xchange, going into the business of bitcoin trading has not only been good but life-changing too.

In a space of two years, his company, Chiji14xchange has become a leading e-commerce company in crypto currency trading and Gift cards exchange.

Odum Chijioke John started his hi-tech journey at the age of 14 when he created his first website called Chiji14.muf.mobi. The website was a bit popular then with almost 200 users and the name, “Chiji14” stuck even amongst his friends.

It was no big surprise when he was introduced to bitcoin he embraced it totally. When he noticed the number of Nigerians involved in the trade and tech was very few and also were getting scammed by bogus traders and exchanges, he decided to form his own company. The result was the birth of Chiji14xchange, which has blossomed to a leader in the trade.

“I was introduced to bitcoin around February 2017 and at that time, 1 bitcoin was worth almost $900. But today, the value of that amount is worth $7,150, which is a whopping $6200 profit. I can confidently say that no other asset can boast of such growth during the stipulated period,” he said in an interview with Vanguard.

Odum Chijioke John was born November 15, 1994. He is from Mbaukwu in Awka South local government of Anambra State but grew up in Lagos. He lives and works in the city.

He had both his primary and secondary education in Lagos; Golden Light Primary School, Ejigbo and

Omatseye Tuedor Memorial College, respectively. He attended Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Imo State where he bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics.

He is single, a christian and a lover of football and travelling.

