How Olamide changed my life after EME sacked me – Skales 

By Miftaudeen Raji

Nigerian singer and rapper, John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales has recounted how record labell executive,Olamide change his life after Empire Mates Entertainment, EME sacked him.

Skales, in a chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, disclosed that the YBNL chief helped him when he (Skales) was financially bankrupt, following his fallout with EME.

The ‘Shake Body’ crooner said he became homeless and broke after his former record label, EME refused to renew his contract.

According to him, EME sacked him because the label wasn’t making profit from investing in him.

He said his life changed forever after Olamide called him on the telephone, telling him he likes one of his songs titled ‘Shake Body’.

Skales said the YBNL boss asked if he wasn’t going to shoot a video for the song, but he told him that he was broke and homeless.

Afterwards, Skales said Olamide sent him money for the video shoot and the song went on to become a commercial success.

He said, “My deal with them was done and they refused to continue because I wasn’t doing well at that time.

“Olamide contacted me and said he loved one of my songs, Shake Body, and asked if I wasn’t going to shoot the video. I told him I was homeless and couldn’t possibly shoot a video and he sent me money. My God turned my life around after that video shoot.”