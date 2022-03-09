By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

In the last few years, Cryptocurrency trading has emerged as one of the most prominent investment channels in the world’s Fintech businesses, producing a huge number of multi-million dollar investors and millionaires from the Bitcoin trading venture.

Prominent among the trail-blazers in the business, especially on the thriving Bitcoin market is Nigeria’s Precious Aire.

Aire, the CEO of Vintage Confluence LLC, a web-based global platform that specializes in the trading of Bitcoins was recently rated tops among Africa’s influential crypto marketers by a Cryptocurrency trading platform, Luno.

Luno said Aire has carved a niche for himself, through experiences garnered through years of research into the crypto world.

Immediately after the announcement, Hi-Tech sought to know what makes him thick. The outcome of the encounter was quite revealing.

Upbringing

Aire hails from Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State in Nigeria. He was born September 25, 1989. After his secondary education, Aire obtained a one-year diploma certificate in desktop publishing from a Benin City-based tech training institute. Thereafter, he proceeded to bag a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Business Education and two other different certifications in forex and crypto currency trading in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

What drives him

Aire describes himself as one of the most optimistic, polite, and humble people ever. Remembering that he is a man with big dreams, smart working attributes, and a goal-getter, keeps him gunning for more achievements.

He has set a footprint for prospective and upcoming Bitcoin trading investors with his huge impact on the market, which has set the ball rolling for intending investors at whatever level of their required capital capacity.

He is a serial entrepreneur and a real estate investor, and at the same time, one of Africa’s most influential Cryptocurrency traders.

How he became an entrepreneur

The rosy side of wealthy people is most probably what comes to the fore. The dark days of their struggle always remains in the dark. For Aire, it was a case of grass to grace but what has remained constant is the zeal to be a big businessman.

“I developed a keen interest in entrepreneurship as a 14-year old young lad. I pursued my passion. At that young age, I oiled my business life with engagements in manual labours at building construction sites, grass cutting, and street hawking. They were all in a bid to make extra funds for upkeep.

Both the knowledge and business experiences I garnered over the years from such low ventures and my academic experience in the university have helped in making me the man I am today.

Apart from being owner of the crypto trading company, Vintage Confluence Limited, he is also the Founder and CEO of The Glen Homes, a property development company based in Nigeria.

“I registered Vintage Confluence Limited under the Corporate Affairs Commission in Nigeria and commenced business operation with the company from my living room as a side hustling platform to earn a weekly allowance; however, today, the side- hustle has turned out to become a company worth millions of naira”.

Feeling proud over Luno ranking

“To be ranked amongst top traders on Luno is a good feeling, knowing that I am living out my purpose and doing what I love best, which is buying and selling of Bitcoins.

“The business has afforded me the opportunity of doing it from the comfort of my home. I do not want to be the most professional trader, but a profitable trader the world would ever come to know and reckon with.

“In my years of trading, I have never engaged in futures or margin trading, and I will never do. I have a broad plan this year, to teach and educate every young adult venturing into cryptospace on the easiest and most convenient way of trading in cryptocurrency market”

What’s the difference between Cryptocurrency and Blockchain?

“Cryptocurrencies are digital assets created using computer networking software that enables secure trading and ownership. Now, here’s the link; Bitcoin and most other cryptocurrencies are supported by a technology known as blockchain. Blockchain maintains a tamper-resistant record of transactions and keeps track of who owns what.

Public blockchains are usually decentralized, which means they operate without a central authority such as a bank or government.

The term cryptocurrencies come from the cryptographic processes that developers have put in place to guard against fraud. These innovations addressed a problem faced by previous efforts to create purely digital currencies: how to prevent people from making copies of their holdings and attempting to spend them twice.

Individual units of cryptocurrencies can be referred to as coins or tokens, depending on how they are used. Some are intended to be units of exchange for goods and services, others are stores of value, and some are mostly designed to help run computer networks that carry out more complex financial transactions.