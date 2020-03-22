How BBNAIJA CeeC planned to miss AMVCA

Kindly Share This Story:

BBNaija former housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as CeeC made a big entrance at the 7th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) penultimate Saturday, but what many didn’t know is that the reality TV star actually planned to miss the prestigious event.

Or could she just be joking about it? Just a day before the D-Day she posted on her Instagram page why she could miss the event.

Hear her, “I hear AMVCA is tomorrow. I would have turned up but I’m mourning, my dog died this morning. Before somebody will say I don’t have a dog, I got one this morning.”

Whether she was lying or telling the truth about the dog, many who responded didn’t appear to care so much, all that seemed to catch their attention was the dress she had on.

As one said, “I’m leaving Instagram for you. This look is too rude”

Vanguard

