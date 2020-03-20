Honda, ENYO partner to reward customers for Easter

Kindly Share This Story:

Honda Automobile Western Africa (HAWA) manufacturer of the all-new Honda HR-V SUV in partnership with ENYO Retail & Supply Limited, a downstream oil and gas company has unveiled its Easter promo tagged: ‘’March into Easter with the Real Deal Promo’’ scheduled to run from March 16 to April 16 and which is designed to reward its loyal customers

The auto company said under the promo, individuals that purchased the all-new Honda HR-V SUV will be entitled to a 2 years free car services voucher plus free N50, 000 Enyo Velox card

Speaking at a press conference, Lead Sales and Marketing, Honda Automobile Western Africa, HAWA, Remi Adams described the Honda HR-V SUV as a must-have for every Nigerian. He said the car was designed and assembled in Nigeria, making it most suitable for Nigerian roads and the peculiarities associated with the West African terrain, whilst also retaining its status as a luxury car.

He added, ‘’under the real deal promo, individuals get to purchase the Honda HR-V for a massively discounted price of 10.9m only. In addition to this, when you buy under the promo, you are entitled to 2 years free car services at any Honda service centre nationwide and importantly, you get a free 50k Enyo Velox card.

‘’The 2 years free servicing means you don’t have to worry about bearing the cost of servicing your vehicle at a recognized service centre for 2 years. Honda is also using the promo to drive the essence of servicing cars at recognized centres only.’’

In his word, Managing Director, Enyo Retail & Supply, Mr. Abayomi Awobokun expressed his excitement for the partnership, saying that Enyo’s commitment is to makes life of her teeming customers and the average Nigerians while appreciating the team from Honda for the initiative behind the Honda HR-V SUV.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: