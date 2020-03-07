Gunmen abduct 3 LG councillors in Zamfara

Kindly Share This Story:

Zamfara Police Command on Thursday confirmed the abduction of three supervisory councillors of Gummi Local Council in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Shehu Mohammed confirmed the development to newsmen in Gusau.

He, however, said that “all three have been released.

“We are still gathering details and we will make it public after we complete our investigations, but the commercial vehicle that they were driving in, is currently at a police station.”

Reports from the area had indicated that the abductors demanded for N40 million ransom.

The command spokesman, however, said the command was not aware of the demand or if it was paid.

Earlier, the Chairman of Gummi local government, Kabiru Sarkin Aski, had informed newsmen that one of the abducted councillors, Murtala Arzika was able to escape.

The other two abducted councillors are Lawali AC Milan and Sahabi Abubakar.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there has been resurgence of banditry and other criminal activities in some parts of the state.

The belief in government and security circles is that the criminal activities are being perpetrated by bandits who refused to embrace the peace initiative introduced by Gov. Bello Matawalle in 2019.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: