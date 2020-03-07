Gov. Lalong tasks Alumni on scholarship for indigent students

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has called on members of the Alumni Association of the Government Science School, Nasarawa to provide scholarship for indigent students of the college.

Lalong, who is also an alumnus, made the call on Saturday at the 50th anniversary of the school in Nasarawa Local Government of Nasarawa State

He stressed the need for the alumni to create opportunities for children of the poor to access education and not only focus on improving the standard of the school.

According to him, “We must do this; in the same manner, we were given opportunities despite the poor background of our parents.”

He maintained that the alumni had the capacity to mobilise resources, giving the calibre of its members, to make their Alma mater an enviable learning environment.

Lalong commended the Alumni for their show of unity, sacrifice, selflessness and patriotism through their contributions toward the implementation of various projects in the school.

The governor pointed out education was pivotal to societal development, hence the need for adequate attention to the sector.

He said his administration has prioritised the education sector through the provision of infrastructure and manpower development, saying dilapidated structures were being rehabilitated and new ones constructed.

“We are building new model schools with international standard and investing in training and retraining of teachers under our legacy projects.

“In addition, the era of teachers being owed salaries in Plateau is a history,” he said.

He urged students of the institution to study hard, irrespective of the challenges, saying that education holds a better future for them.

Malam Ahmed Idris, the National President of the Association, said the alumni had donated 100 desks and tables, 100 mini laptops, a 16-seater Toyota bus and renovated the library complex of the college.

He said the alumni was established to render assistance to its members, the school and the country, with a view to addressing educational, moral, cultural and economic problems.

Idris said that the school was in urgent need of intervention to renovate its hostels, dining hall, staff quarters and to equip its science block.

In his remarks, the Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Yamusa, urged members of the association to contribute to the award of scholarship to deserving students.

He called on traditional leaders to collaborate with the institution in addressing its challenges, adding that community involvement in school was important.

“The community should support schools in resolving land issues and not to seize school lands.

“The lands were contributions of our parents to education, therefore we should complement them by developing it for our children not to take them for selfish interest,” he said.

He called on the school management to ensure the protection of lives of students from terrorist attacks while upholding disciplinary measures and sensitisation against cultism.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Government Science School Nasarawa, formerly known as Government Secondary School Nasarawa, was established in 1970. (NAN)

