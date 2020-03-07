GOtv offers non-stop football action this weekend

Kindly Share This Story:

Football fans are in for a treat this weekend as games from the English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga, and the Italian Serie A will be broadcast live on GOtv.

The games will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Jolli and GOtv Max subscribers and on SuperSport Select 4 and SuperSport Select 5 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

ALSO READ: NBC begins reform in broadcast industry

This weekend’s broadcast begins with the Premier League encounter between Arsenal and West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal are enjoying a resurgence under manager Mikel Arteta and are currently placed in 10th position. The Gunners are, however, miles away from a European spot but will hope that a continuous winning streak can take them closer to a UEFA Europa League spot.

A fascinating game lies in prospect in Serie A when the defending champions, Juventus will travel to face Bologna Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Sunday. The game will be aired live on SuperSport Select 5 at 6pm.

Also on Sunday, Real Betis will host Real Madrid at Benito Villamarín Stadium. The game kicks off at 9pm on SuperSport Select 4.

Real Betis have been struggling this season, losing two and drawing three of their last five games and placed in 14th position. Manager Joan Francesc Ferrer Sicilia, popularly known as Rubi, will be hoping that his team can begin to win games and avoid dropping into the relegation zone.

Los Verdiblancos will, however, meet a Real Madrid side that wants to consolidate its league position as table-toppers following their win over Barcelona last week.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: