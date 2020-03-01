God will determine my successor, says Governor Emmanuel

Kindly Share This Story:

…earns commendation from Senate President, Ahmad Lawan

Governor Emmanuel has cleared the air on who will succeed him, saying only God will determine his successor.

He made this revelation at the 60th birthday anniversary celebration and thanksgiving service of Senator Akon Eyakenyi of Akwa Ibom South senatorial district at Destiny International Mission, Uyo, on Sunday.

The governor maintained that no man can give power to another man except God and the leadership of the state after him will be a collective decision of the people of the state, led by the Almighty God, adding that he would rather pray that God reveals to him who he wishes to lead the state after him rather than try to play god.

“I don’t have the power to anoint anybody, but my prayer is, God whoever you want to succeed me reveal the person to me so that I don’t waste my time on somebody that will not be.

“Let God show me who to queue behind. I am a mere mortal and I think God will do that”. He said.

Governor Emmanuel said his administration is focused on providing good governance and used the opportunity to appeal to the political class to desist from unnecessary distraction with permutations of 2023.

“I want to appeal that for 2020 we want to work.

We are out to work in year 2020, so I don’t want any distraction. Let nobody come and consult me about any office in the year 2020 because at the end nobody will ask you who did you anoint to go for what office, but what God used you to do within your powers and within that time that God gave you.

“We are combing the whole world looking for help everywhere, so let God see our effort and support what we are doing”.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has described Governor Emmanuel as one of Nigeria’s leaders to look up to in the new political dispensation.

Dr Lawan, who led members of the national assembly to celebrate with Senator Akon Eyakenyi, noted that the politics of the new Nigeria, which the 9th Senate stands for, to a large extent is defined by how to reach the desired destination in service delivery, devoid of partisanship, saying Governor Emmanuel represents such a fresh disposition.

“I want to say something about his Excellency, the Governor. As a politician, he is a decent man, very decent; as a partisan, practising politician, he is a very tolerant leader. …Here is one elected leader who believes we should all walk together to deliver service to Nigerians. Your Excellency, I commend you”.

The senate president pointed out that the turnout of senators at the event, irrespective of party affiliations, is a testimony to the worthiness of the Akwa Ibom contingent in the Senate, saying they are worthy representatives and great team players.

He thanked the governor and people of the state for maintaining the penchant for qualitative leadership.

In her thanksgiving, Senator Akon Eyakenyi expressed gratitude to God for her 60-year life journey, her family life and successful election to the Senate.

She thanked the Governor and wife, Martha for their support and said she remains indebted to the people of the twelve local government areas of Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, who ensured he emergence as their representative.

In his homily at the thanksgiving service, the General Superintendent of Destiny International Mission, Arch Bishop Cletus Bassey, speaking from Luke 17:12-18, said in the present world of ungratefulness, God expects his people to be different by responding to his benevolence with a show of gratitude.

The cleric admonished the people to always acknowledge God as the most dependable, reliable and trustworthy one who holds the future of every man, adding when men acknowledge that there are things only God can do, he blesses their future.

