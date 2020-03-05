FUOYE admits 7,500 students, fixes matriculation for March 20

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), on Thursday, said that no fewer than 7,500 students were admitted for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, made the disclosure while declaring open a three-day orientation programme for the newly-admitted students, in Oye-Ekiti.

The Vice Chancellor, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Abayomi Fasina, said that the new students would be matriculated on March 20.

While expressing happiness with the huge turnout of students for the programme, Soremekun promised that the university administration would ensure that they were exposed to the best facilities and learning practices available.

“I can assure you that we are going to give you the best in terms of facilities, teaching and every other thing that will facilitate learning.

“I want to tell you that, as a university, we are just nine years old and we have achieved so much within the period.

“We are the fastest growing university among the 11 universities established by the Federal Government in 2011.

“When you compare us with other universities that had just been established, we have the largest faculties, which are about nine in number,” he said.

The vice chancellor of FUOYE stressed the need for the newly-admitted students to promptly pay their school fees, noting that failure to comply within the stipulated time might rob them of their studentship.

“Matriculation is coming up on March 20, and the date is sacrosanct. If you have not paid your school fees, you cannot matriculate and you cannot defer your admission.

“If you have not completed your registration, I want to appeal to you to pay your school fees.

“As students of this university, we don’t want any problems. If there are issues that are confronting you, you can channel it to the Dean of Student Affairs or through the Students’ Union Government, and we can also discuss with a view to reaching an agreement.

I pray that the Lord will be with you during your stay in this university,” Soremekun said.

In his goodwill message, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Johnson Ojo, congratulated the new students, noting that programme was a tradition to get them familiarised with the institution’s rules and regulations.

He further emphasised that the university had zero tolerance for misconducts, such as examination malpractices and cultism, among other social vices.

