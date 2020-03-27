Fire guts NYSC camp in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Mysterious fire has gutted the National Youth Service Corps’ Permanent Orientation Camp in Nonwa-Gbam Tai in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The fire incident according to the source started around 2 pm on Friday and raised some buildings and valuables in the camp.

A source in the area, who disclosed the development to Vanguard alleged that the fire was caused by some individuals in the area.

The source alleged that there was a report in the area that the Federal Government had announced that NYSC camp and stadium should be used as isolation centers to house Covid-19 patients.

The source noted that when the information filtered into the community that some youths invaded the area and set it ablaze to stop the government from using the area as the isolation center.

However, when contacted at press time, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Chinwendu Chukwu, simply said: “I am not ready to answer any questions on this.”

Senior staff in the state NYSC office had earlier confirmed the development but noted that it does not know the cause of the fire.

The source, who preferred anonymity noted that the Coordinator of NYSC in the state had visited the camp to ascertain the level of damage.

