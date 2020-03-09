Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Onuoha

FBN Insurance has clinched the award for the Best Life Insurance Company in Nigeria by the World Finance Global Insurance Award.

This represents the fourth time that the company would be claiming the award as it was given the same award in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

The World Finance Magazine announced the winners of its 2019 World Finance Global Insurance Award and the spotlighted insurance firms, according to the magazine, are transforming the global insurance sector, with their use of technology and their desire to have a relationship with their customers; one that would be long-lasting.

Commenting, the Managing Director/CEO of FBN Insurance, Mr. Val Ojumah expressed his satisfaction at the award, attributing the accolade to the company’s continuous commitment to customer satisfaction, and investment in customer-centric technology, aimed at meeting their customers’ needs.

“We are happy to have won this award yet again. We will not rest on our oars even as we set our sights to recording more successes,” he said.

While stating the company’s plans for 2020, Ojumah said: “In 2020, we would be celebrating our 10 years of operations.

“This is no mean feat as we have continually responded to customer needs with a view to providing customer-tailored services in meeting the ever-changing need of the consumer,” he added.

