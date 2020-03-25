Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Comrade Hakeem Bodunrin on Wednesday advised motorists and passengers across the state not to accept nose masks, gloves, and sanitizers from untrusted sources.

Bodunrin gave the advice while addressing newsmen in his Asero’s Office, Abeokuta, the state capital, against the backdrop of novel coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging across the country.

He said that it was unhealthy and dangerous to accept nose masks, gloves and sanitizers from untrusted persons, noting that criminals can lace them with chloroform for evil purposes.

“People need to be very careful and cautious of whom they collect nose masks, gloves and sanitizers from, especially our motorists and passengers, this period of the COVID-19 pandemic, criminals can lace them with chloroform for evil missions,” Bodunrin said.

He noted that after the innocent person had used the laced nose mask, he/she could fall into coma or experience convulsion and the criminals could kidnap, rape or even kill the victim.

According to him “Some criminals can pretend they are from a Foundation or Non-Governmental Organization (NGOs) and so in this period of shortage of nose masks, gloves and sanitizers, they will start distributing free personal protective equipment to the unsuspecting public and if you are not smart, you will fall victim to their trap,”

He added that apart from the washing of hands with soap under running water, Bodunrin encouraged motorists and passengers to sanitize their bracelets, watches, and bangles after use, so as to avoid the risk of spreading the virus unconsciously.

He implored both motorists and passengers to abide by the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun’s warnings, rules and regulations for not more than twenty persons in gathering, saying that “prevention is better than cure.”

“We should be a law-abiding citizen of the country, let us not spread the virus but prevent ourselves from being infected with COVID-19 pandemic, in fact, they say, prevention is better than cure, we should be an endeavour to stay healthy at all time,” Bodunrin warned

