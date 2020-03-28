COVID-19: Keep your homes clean, WAPA tells  women

Kindly Share This Story:

As Lagos NURTW takes campaign to market, motor parks

Following the deadly global coronavirus pandemic, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, WAPA, Mrs. Cecilia Bolaji Dada has called on all women especially in Lagos to keep their homes clean.

She also urged all mothers of their various homes and families to adhere strictly to all safety measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, Mrs. Dada enjoined women to keep their homes and environment clean, just as she implored every mother and wife resident in Lagos State to have a bowl of clean water, soap, and sanitiser at the entrance to their homes for handwashing by occupants and visitors alike.

She advised that gadgets like phones, handbags, and calculators, among others, must be cleaned and sanitised as often as possible, stressing the importance of the regular practice of 20 seconds washing of hands and regular bath to ward off viruses and bacteria. Adding that all women in the state should remain calm while praying for normalcy to return.

In the same vein, the Lagos Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya also known as MC Oluomo on Wednesday took sensitization campaign to market women as well as directed chairmen of all branches within the state to embark on sensitization programme in all parks.

The sensitization exercise which started yesterday across the state witnessed fumigation of markets, motor parks, education of women and commuters and drivers on preventive measures to take against the death in the state.

The exercise as witnessed by WW revealed that the sensitization process in some parks within the state including Agboyi Ketu branch A reports that passengers’ temperature was being tested before they were allowed to board vehicles while they ensure they also comply with stipulated spacing in the bus.

Speaking during the campaign exercise, Comrade Sunday Yusuf, the branch Chairman of NURTW, Agboyi Ketu branch ‘A’ said that they were following the instruction given to them by their state Chairman, MC Oluomo, to sensitise the people in all Lagos parks.

Comrade Yusuf said, “After our last state council meeting, we have the instruction to go to our various branches and carry out this exercise, after fumigating all our parks, we were also instructed to sensitise the people about the deadly virus and ways to prevent them from being infected”, he said.

Asking if the government was responsible for the kits being distributed to the motorists like and glove, face masks, hand sanitizer and so on; he said all those were made possible through the contributions of members to support the campaign.

