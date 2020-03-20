Dickson commends Gov Makinde, others for moving to unite PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Henry Dickson has commended the efforts of Oyo State governor, His Excellency, Seyi Makinde for initiating a reconciliatory rally to unite the opposition People’s Democratic Party, the PDP in South-west and across the country.

Dickson, in a statement made available to newsmen, said: “The move by the leadership of PDP to extend an olive branch to some aggrieved party members will entrench the much-desired unity that the party needs in returning back to power in 2023”.

Dickson further stated that for the PDP to move forward, there’s an urgent need for everyone to put aside their differences and pursue a genuine reconciliation that will return Africa’s largest Democratic Party to winning ways.

“The goal is to build a formidable party that will not just win elections, but ensure it builds a nation and economic prosperity that will meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians”.

“We will continue to engage with stakeholders, party members across the country. More than ever, we must continue to employ the political tool of dialogue to resolve internal matters as we have done in the past to ensure that we build a partnership and respect that is so necessary as we move forward”.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: