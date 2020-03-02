Delta: Man kills self over wife’s infidelity

Sapele – A 48 years old father of six, Felix Edore, has taken his life in Sapele, Delta State, after finding out that his wife of over l6 years was cheating on him.

Sources said the cab driver who shuttle between Abraka – Eku and Sapele took his life when he opted to drink Sniper on Friday night and was rushed to a private clinic in the Amukpe area of Sapele, where the doctors battled to save his life until he gave up on Saturday morning.

Residents described him as an easy going man, who was passionate about his job and had just bought a second hand car that he was using to play his route.

A neighbor who identified herself as Mama Rita told Vanguard that “Edore decided to end it all when he suspected that his wife was indulging in extra-marital affairs.

“The deceased was married to the wife and they have six kids, the man was always complaining of his wife infidelity and most times they would quarrel over it, and he was always saying he would kill himself because of her infidelity so that day we never knew he had bought a sniper insecticide and before we knew what was happening, he drank the insecticide in his car and people who saw him raised alarm, that was how we found out and people rushed him to the hospital, only to give up on Saturday”

A neighbor, who beg not to disclose her name, recalled how Edore drank the Sniper that evening without drawing suspicion “He came home that evening and was as usual very lively, he brought his car and was complaining about the radiator or so, it was when he left and came back that we learnt he had drank Sniper, I think he must have taken the insecticide inside the car”

The incident was reported at the Okirighwre Police Station, while relatives were said to have assisted in burying Edore’s body in his village, Kpokpogiri, along Warri – Sapele road.