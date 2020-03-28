Vanguard Logo

COVID 19: Uzodinma orders total lockdown of Imo

Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Saturday ordered a complete lockdown of the state as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to the state.

Uzodinma gave the order in a state broadcast in Owerri.

He said the move was in line with his commitment to protecting the lives of the people of the state.

The governor ordered that all markets be closed indefinitely and also prohibited all forms of marriage ceremonies.

He also announced the ban on burial and funeral ceremonies and declared that all forms of religious worship in churches and mosques, including crusades and open evangelism are prohibited.

Uzodimma further directed that roadblocks be mounted at all land borders into the state to ensure those coming in would be screened and given a clean bill of health by officials attached to the checkpoints.

He also directed all civil servants in the state, except those on approved essential duties, to stop work immediately.

He said a combined team of military, police and other security agencies would be deployed to the streets to ensure strict compliance with the directives. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

 

 

