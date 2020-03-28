COVID-19: Peace mass transit winds down operations nationwide

Kindly Share This Story:



The management of PEACE MASS TRANSIT has announced the closure of its operation nationwide in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. In a statement by the management obtained by vanguard online, the management stated that operation in all states terminal would be suspended indefinitely starting from Tuesday, March 31, 2020

the statement read in part:

“To give full effects to global efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus, PMT, would be suspending operations in Enugu and Ebonyi states, in the first instance, on Sunday, March 29,2020”

”Operations in all the other states and terminals would be similarly affected on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Resumption of normal operations would be communicated to the public in due course”.

Please, bear with us.

Coronavirus is real…Please stay safe! the statement read.

Recall that Vanguard had also reported how Air peace and other transport companies are shutdown services to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

