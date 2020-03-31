COVID-19: NITDA harps on need for data backup

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

As part of activities to mark the World Backup Day, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has called on Nigerians to always back up their data and to protect their computing assets.

In a statement signed by the Head Corporate Affairs and External Relations, Mrs. Hadiza Umar, NITDA maintained that by a regular backup is one way to minimize the damage that can be caused by malware that usually encrypts data.

‘‘Making a regular backup is one way to minimize the damage that can be caused by malware that encrypts your data. Having a clean data backup means you can restore most of your data from a non-infected backup whenever the need arises.

‘‘NITDA therefore encourages organizations and the general public to make and safely store backup copies of all valuable data, whether from personal computers, servers, storage devices or personal electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets.

‘‘Furthermore, as we intensify our efforts of diversifying the Nigerian economy from resource-based to knowledge-based, it is imperative that we are mindful of the amount of data generated on a daily basis as well as its implication in the digital economy.

‘’A World Economic Forum study revealed that on a daily basis, 500 million tweets are sent, 294 billion emails are sent, 4 petabytes of data are created on Facebook, 65 billion messages are sent on WhatsApp, and about 3.5 billion searches are made on Google.

‘‘The disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for people to work from home means that more data will be generated and may not necessarily be backed-up appropriately. Therefore, as we strive towards the realization of Digital Nigeria in these challenging times, the importance of creating a culture of regular data backup among Nigerians cannot be overemphasized.’’

March 31st has been set aside as World Backup Day internationally, to remind users of computing devices of the potential consequences of stolen, lost or failed device.

It is also a day used for creating awareness on the importance of protecting computing assets by regularly backing-up data

Data backup according to NITDA, is keeping a clean copy of any important digital content aimed at guaranteeing service availability even when computer crashes, cell phones or tablets are lost, data becomes corrupted or a virus destroys data. It enjoined all to adopt data back-up either as individuals or organizations.

It further called on all Nigerians to embrace the culture of regularly backing-up their data and recommended the following basic guides: ensure that you backup your data frequently and at regular intervals; consider using remote storage for your backups; ensure that the files containing your data backups are encrypted and protected; and use multiple methods and multiple media for your data backups.

