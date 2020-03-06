COVID-19: Nigeria produces local hand sanitisers

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) says it has produced locally made hand sanitisers to improve access to the product in the bid to check coronavirus in Nigeria.

Dr Obi Adigwe, Director General of NIPRD made this known on Friday in Abuja during a ministerial press briefing by Dr Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of Health.

Adigwe said that as part of efforts to address the disruptions in supply chains for hand sanitisers, the institute had manufactured it locally.

He said the product had undergone pilot development and is of high quality against the spread of Covid-19.

Adigwe added that NIPRD also opened a database for Local Pharmaceutical Manufacturers who had been licensed to produce hand sanitisers in Nigeria.

He added that NIPRD was established for research and development of drugs, biological products and pharmaceutical raw materials based on indigenous resources.

“Following the ministerial directive, we have now produced this hand sanitiser in our facility in Abuja.

“This is just the first of at least 10 strategic actions NIPRD is taking to control the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria,” he said.

In another news, all the three COVID-19 suspected cases; travellers from France, England, and China whose samples were collected yesterday for analysis have tested negative and they have been discharged.

