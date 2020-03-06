Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Nigeria produces local hand sanitisers

On 7:37 pmIn Healthby
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19: Nigeria produces local hand sanitisers

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) says it has produced locally made hand sanitisers to improve access to the product in the bid to check coronavirus in Nigeria.

Dr Obi Adigwe, Director General of NIPRD made this known on Friday in Abuja during a ministerial press briefing by Dr Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of Health.

Adigwe said that as part of efforts to address the disruptions in supply chains for hand sanitisers, the institute had manufactured it locally.

ALSO READ: All 3 coronavirus suspected cases test negative, discharged

He said the product had undergone pilot development and is of high quality against the spread of Covid-19.

Adigwe added that NIPRD also opened a database for Local Pharmaceutical Manufacturers who had been licensed to produce hand sanitisers in Nigeria.

He added that NIPRD was established for research and development of drugs, biological products and pharmaceutical raw materials based on indigenous resources.

“Following the ministerial directive, we have now produced this hand sanitiser in our facility in Abuja.

“This is just the first of at least 10 strategic actions NIPRD is taking to control the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria,” he said.

In another news, all the three COVID-19 suspected cases; travellers from France, England, and China whose samples were collected yesterday for analysis have tested negative and they have been discharged.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!