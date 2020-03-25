COVID- 19: Maritime workers union shuts down secretariat

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

AFTER a meeting of its National Administrative Council, NAC and Central Working Committee, CWC, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, yesterday, shut its secretariat with a view to curtailing the spread of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) amonsgt workers in the maritime industry.

In a statement by its President General, Comrade Adewale Adeyanjun, said that it is in the national interest to have the Headquarters of the Union shut down following the increased number of infected persons across the country.

Adeyanju also said that In cognizance of Government’s directive to restrict movement of people and goods, and to further safe guide the lives of our members, the office had to be shut down.

He said: “Amongst the issues discussed is the recent pandemic spread of the COVID – 19 which has brought many governments to a standstill and lock downs.

‘We note that the Federal government of Nigeria has ordered a lock down of movement of people to reduce contact and spread of the disease. Consequently, social gathering of more than twenty people at a time has been banned and such sundry methods put in place. “In cognizance of Government’s directive to restrict movement of people and goods, and to further safe guide the lives of our members, we announce the closure of our national secretariat and its annex offices for the first instance of two weeks starting from the March 25, 2020. However, skeletal essential services will still be offered the general public.

“In this same vein we also announce the indefinite postponement of our National Executive Council meeting which had earlier been billed for March 27, 2020.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: