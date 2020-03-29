COVID-19: Chima Anyaso Foundation donate relief materials

Kindly Share This Story:

…advises constituents on social distancing

In an effort to increase in awareness and further flattening the curve on coronavirus spread, Chima Anyaso, founder of The Chima Anyaso Foundation has announced the donation of reliefs materials and food as well as emergency services vehicles for Bende Constituency.

In a statement released Friday in Igbere, the Foundation notes that “in our determined efforts to stand with you at all times and especially in this trying time, the Chima Anyaso Foundation will be providing some relief materials such as food items, hand sanitizers, tap controlled wash-hand basins, soaps and other essential materials needed to help all our people get through this difficult period”.

“Our organization will also provide and equip two buses which will be on standby to serve as emergency vehicles for evacuation in the unlikely case of any emergencies”.

The Chima Anyaso Foundation advised all citizens and residents of Bende to shun any form of false and unverified information, but to adhere strictly to the advice and instructions of the Nigerian Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC), as well instructions from the Abia State government “as to help us stay safe and alive until the #COVID-19 pandemic is brought under total control. The fight against this pandemic is a collective one and we are committed to make life easy for our people”.

The statement further implored the people of Bende, and indeed Abia State at large, to be proactive in the fight against #COVID-19 and to do the little that is required of the. to assist the government as the state and entire nation “match on to Victory against this pandemic”.

“We shall surely overcome. We use this opportunity to call on our elected representatives, government officials and other well-meaning Nigerians to pitch in to ease the pain and suffering of our people in this period of reduced economic activities and productivity. Together we shall overcome, God bless us all” it concludes.

VANGUARD

