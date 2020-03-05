Breaking News
Coronavirus: UNICEF urges public to seek information from trusted sources

As concerns increase around Coronavirus (COVID 19) globally, with information shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, UNICEF urged the public to trust information only from verified sources.

UNICEF has become aware of messages being circulated that are being falsely attributed to the organisation and stressed that all genuine information can be found on its website, www.unicef.org, including information on how to protect yourself and loved ones from the virus. People can also see the WHO website for further updated information

UNICEF in collaboration with WHO is supporting the Nigerian government’s response to the outbreak.

UNICEF is leading on preventative actions in communities with risk communication, providing hygiene and medical kits to schools and health clinics and monitoring the impact of the outbreak to support continuity of care, education and social services.

