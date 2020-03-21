Coronavirus: Muslims sacrifice Jumat service

Kindly Share This Story:

…Ogun govt vows to sanction Imams who flouted order

…FG adds Austria, Sweden to 13 countries facing flight restriction

By Ishola Balogun, Bose Adelaja & James Ogunnaike

Various mosques in Lagos and Ogun states were under lock and key yesterday in compliance with the order by both states government banning any gathering involving more than 50 worshippers as government intensified efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus which has ravaged the world.

Governors Babatunde Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State had announced a ban on all religious gatherings involving over 50 worshippers.

As at 1.15pm, most mosques in Ikorodu Division including the newly commissioned Oriwu Central Mosque in Ikorodu Central were under lock and key as worshippers kept off the mosques. As a result, Jumat services which hold on Fridays did not take place in all the mosques visited by Saturday Vanguard.

In Lagos, jumat service was also suspended at Lagos Central Mosque as well as Lagos State Secretariat Central Mosque. Other areas in Lagos where jumat service was suspended were Okota, Isolo, Ikotun, Egbeda and Iyana-Ipaja.

Speaking about the development, the Chief Imam of Ikorodu Division, Alhaji Aliyu Seifudeen Olowooribi urged Muslim Faithful to observe the various prayer periods at home. The cleric said apart from the Jumat Service, all forthcoming events that may attract gatherings beyond 50 people have been cancelled pending the time when it would be safe to do so.

According to him, “isolation is in line with the teachings of Islam, isolation is the best way to tackle a disease which defies all treatment because body contact is the best way to spread it. It’s when we are alive that we can think of programmes. Let us stay at home and pray to Almighty Allah to heal our land,” he said.

Similarly, in Ijebu-Ode town and its suburb, Ogun state, Jumaat service was not held yesterday in compliance with the ban placed on religious activities by the government of Ogun State to stem the spread of coronavirus. Many worshippers who had no knowledge of the ban were disappointed as they returned home to observe their prayers. From Molipa, Oke Oluwa, Imowo, Golden Estate, down to Mr Biggs, Awujale road, Ibadan Road, GRA, Igbaba road, all mosques within the areas were under lock and key during the time of Jumat.

Some of the worshippers who spoke with our correspondents praised the government for taking the bold step, saying it was better to be alive and worship at home than spreading the disease that can wipe out humanity. Alhaji Adams Ayodele said “Government is proactive and we hope and pray that the sacrifice the people are making will help to stop the spread of the virus. We can all stay at home for two weeks to check ourselves before social and religious activities begin again.

Ogun govt to sanction Imams

It was however observed that some mosques in Abeokuta metropolis, the Ogun State capital flouted the government order banning gathering of more than 50 people. The state government has therefore vowed to call to account, Imams who defied the order.

The Central Mosque, Kobiti, Secretariat Mosque, Oke Ilewo, Adatan Central Mosque, Samdeem Central Mosque, Amolaso and FUNAAB Central Mosque, NEPA Road, all in Abeokuta complied with the directive.

Speaking on the development, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin said security operatives have been alerted on the situation, saying that the Imams who flouted the order would be called to account for their actions.

“The security agents have been alerted and I am sure they will call them to account. The order is in the public interest and we do not expect that people will take it with levity. It is irresponsible on the part of anybody to defy such order”.

Somorin said, “Islam does not teach what they did. We got the support from the League of Imams and Alfas in the State. You could see that we were not explicit when the first ban was made but we had to make the clarifications. The first order didn’t talk about churches and mosques. Government thought as an inclusive government, we should get the buy-in from the League of Imams and Alfas which we did. There was a buy-in from the League of Imams and Alfas to sensitize their adherents on what was at stake with the outbreak of the pandemic.

He added that security personnel will go round on Sunday to ensure compliance with the directive”. .This is the first time in history in Nigeria and globally that Muslims would be barred from coming together on Fridays to observe Jumat service. The Catholic Church has also directed that Holy Mass will be spread in such a way that not more than 50 will be in congregation or celebration.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar, during a press conference held Thursday advised all mosques and Islamic centres to strongly discourage members from attending any mosque activities even if they were only experiencing mild symptoms.

The Council of Imams and Alfas in Eti-Osa on Thursday after its emergency meeting asked all Mosque Imams where Jumaat prayer was held within the area to comply fully with the suspension of Jumat service to curb further spread of the virus.

Many religious organisations, such Nasru-Lahi-il-Fatih Society, NASFAT, Ansar-ud-Deen among others have sent notices to their members on the need to comply with both Lagos and Ogun governments’ directives.

Truly, the compliance underscores the priority of the sacredness of life over the practice of outward expressions of faith. Meanwhile, the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus (PTF COVID-19), has announced the inclusion of Austria and Sweden to the list of 13 countries it earlier imposed flight restriction on.

Director (Information), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey in a statement noted that “the addition of Austria and Sweden bring the total number of countries of flight restriction into Nigeria to 15 countries”.

The Federal Government had earlier announced the restriction of entry for travellers from 13 Countries that have recorded at least 1,000 domestic cases of the pandemic.

The 13 countries are China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, United States of America, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland.

