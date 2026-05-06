Muslim leaders deny role in Ani’s arrest in Enugu

…Vow to Restore Enugu Islamic Centre

By Chinedu Adonu

Muslim leaders in Enugu State have denied allegations linking them to the arrest of Alhaji Musa Ani, describing claims circulating on social media as false and misleading.

The leaders clarified that Ani was invited and subsequently arrested by the police following petitions over alleged mismanagement of the Enugu Islamic Centre.

Speaking to journalists in Enugu, Chairman of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah in the state, Hon. Alhaji Ibrahim Ezeani, said the arrest was carried out by security agencies after repeated demands for accountability.

“The claim that Muslim leaders arrested Alhaji Musa Ani is false. His arrest followed petitions requesting a detailed account of his stewardship over the Islamic Centre spanning more than 30 years,” Ezeani said.

He added that Ani was arrested alongside an associate after failing to adequately respond to concerns raised by members of the Muslim community and a steering committee set up to oversee the centre.

According to him, the Department of State Services had earlier intervened in the dispute, issuing terms of reference that included a comprehensive audit of the centre’s finances.

Ezeani explained that the Islamic Centre, established in 1958, was built for all Muslims in the then Eastern Region and not for any specific ethnic group.

He, however, lamented the current state of the facility, noting that it has deteriorated from a functional hub with schools and a mosque into a largely commercial space.

“The centre has been overtaken by artisans and activities inconsistent with Islamic principles, while revenues generated over the years have not been properly accounted for,” he said.

Other Muslim leaders echoed similar concerns, insisting that the centre belongs to all المسلمين irrespective of ethnic background and calling for urgent steps to restore its original purpose.

President of the Yoruba Muslim Community in Enugu, Alfa Abdul Adeyemi, said the centre was established through collective contributions to promote both Islamic and Western education.

A leader of the Arewa community in the state, Alhaji Muhammad Bello, also dismissed claims of exclusive ownership, attributing the centre’s decline to years of poor management and lack of transparency.

Chairman of the steering committee, Alhaji Kassim Ofordile Idoko, said a new management structure was constituted following DSS intervention, with a mandate to revive the centre.

Chief Imam of Nsukka Central Mosque, Yakubu Abdullahi Omeh, called for government intervention to sustain peace within the Muslim community, warning that ongoing disputes could fuel division.

He traced the ownership dispute back to 1993, noting that a government white paper had affirmed that the land belongs to the entire Muslim community in Enugu, not any tribe.

The cleric urged all parties to respect the ruling and work together to restore the centre’s educational and religious functions.

The leaders unanimously called for a legal resolution of the dispute and renewed commitment to repositioning the Islamic Centre for the benefit of the Muslim community.