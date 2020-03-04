Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, MMA2, Lagos, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), yesterday said they have concluded arrangement to deploy temperature measurement device to take the temperature of all terminal users at the various entry points.

This is just as BASL advised travellers to be safety conscious, particularly in the area of personal and respiratory hygiene

Confirming the arrangement, Mr. Ayotunde Osowe of the Corporate Communications department, BASL, charged airport users to cooperate with terminal officials in the onerous task of ridding the nation of any likelihood of the dreaded virus.

Osowe also said officials have been strategically positioned to carry out necessary checks and other safety tips to assist other public health officials to track and report suspicious incidents at the terminal.

Also speaking about the Corona Virus, BASL Safety Manager, Mr. Charles Aroguma, said that his team is in regular touch with officials of the Port Health Division of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, to give necessary support and other intervention to ward-off the dreaded disease.

Aroguma, who disclosed that sanitizers have been deployed to various beats at the terminal where personnel usually have direct interface with members of the public, also said, “Our men are fully on the ground, closely observing the turn of events. We are ensuring that our security personnel use hand gloves and other necessary preventive measures while screening passengers, and ensure they change the hand gloves regularly”.

“We are optimistic of meaningful outlook, as we have also concluded plans to deploy temperature measurement devices to take the temperature of all terminal users at the various entry points. These measures are basic and we will upgrade our strategies if there is a need to introduce additional measures.”

He also advised members of the public to regularly observe healthy respiratory hygiene, regular washing of hands with alcohol-based rub and maintaining social distance to avoid contact with liquid droplets from anyone coughing or sneezing.

“BASL in partnership with Daraju Industries Limited, makers of several consumer products, are poised to ensure the spread of coronavirus is prevented and ultimately halted – all in a deliberate move to ensure the sustainability of safe society”, he said.

Vanguard News

