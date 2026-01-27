Traffic surge: MMA2 operator meets airlines over capacity, crowd control

By Dickson Omobola

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, BASL, operators of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, MMA2, is engaging with airline partners to enhance passenger experience and align operational plans, ahead of anticipated traffic growth.

The organisation’s management said the engagement series formally began last week with visits to the corporate offices of United Nigeria Airlines, Aero Contractors and ValueJet Airlines, where extensive discussions were held at executive level with the managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of the respective airlines.

According to BASL, United Nigeria Airlines highlighted its fleet expansion plans for 2026 and stressed the importance of ensuring that terminal capacity, operational coordination and infrastructure upgrades keep pace with airline growth.

The statement read: “Aero Contractors and ValueJet Airlines echoed similar concerns, emphasising the need for effective crowd management and streamlined passenger processes to maintain seamless operations as traffic volumes increase.

“In response, BASL management, led by Remi Jibodu, Ag. Chief Operating Officer/Head of Aeronautical and Cargo Services, noted that passenger demand patterns have evolved significantly over nearly two decades of terminal operations while outlining a series of immediate and medium-term measures designed to stabilise operations and enhance overall passenger experience.

“Immediate measures to enhance passenger experience include the deployment of mobile check-in counters to increase processing capacity during peak hours, strengthened crowd control and additional manpower across security and baggage handling functions.

“The medium-term initiatives discussed include the introduction of an IATA-aligned slot coordination system aimed at collaboratively balancing demand with terminal and airside capacity, the planned reintroduction of self-check-in kiosks to further ease passenger processing, the implementation of apron decongestion measures and improved aircraft parking discipline, among others.”

“He also used the opportunity to seek airline support and collaboration on the proposed slot guidelines, emphasising that they will be transparent, aligned with airlines’ revenue plans, and designed to deliver excellent passenger experience.

“The engagements further addressed the need for improved data transparency and coordinated communication, with discussions around the development of a digital platform to provide accurate, real-time operational updates to airlines and other stakeholders, thereby enhancing transparency and confidence in flight operations.”