MMA2: BASL assures terminal users, stakeholders of Hitch-Free Easter

Murtala Muhammed International Airport

By Prince Okafor

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, BASL, operator of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2, MMA2, has assured terminal users, and stakeholders of Hitch-Free Easter celebration.

The terminal operator noted that it has upscaled its operational logistics to ensure a smooth and seamless experience for airline operators, travellers, vendors and other stakeholders at the MMA2 terminal throughout this festive season.

According to the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Oluwatosin Onalaja, “Easter is a special occasion celebrated by Christians all over the world. This is why we are working round the clock to ensure a hitch-free experience for all those celebrating, as they pass through our terminal. We hope that they will leave with pleasant memories of our facility as we thank our customers for flying through Nigeria’s finest in airport hospitality.

“The government, through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has a Consumer Protection Unit Desk right inside the terminal to attend to feedback from travellers and other stakeholders. We have also continued to open our facility for tours, so schools and other institutions can have a feel of why we are referred to as ‘More than a terminal,” he added.

Also, BASL Head of Operations, Mr. Blessing Ewah, said that every facet of operations at the terminal has been checked and doublechecked, and cleared of any concern.

He added that, “from our safety and security measures to our 24-hour medical services. Our engineers and facility support systems will be on full shift throughout the period. All terminal users can rest assured that operational glitches will not get in the way of their festivities this weekend,”