Complement sporting talents with academics, Corona School boss counsels students

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mary Obaebor

THE Principal of Corona Secondary School, Agbara, Ogun State, Mrs Chinedum Oluwadamilola, has advised students to complement their sporting talents with academics to help them get the best out of life.

According to her, sports is an integral part of education which cannot stand alone without academics.

She said: ‘’Thinking that sports can be developed at the expense of academics is a wrong notion. You can participate in sports and in academics, it’s not mutually exclusive.’’ Mrs Oluwadamilola made this assertion during the school’s annual inter-house sports competition held at the school’s Green-Belt where Crane House came first, Kingfisher House second and Weaver House third.

READ ALSO:

The Principal who said sports should not be done in isolation, added that it should be done simultaneously with academic workload.

She said: ‘’That’s why some people have a sports scholarship for students going to the university who are good at sports and academics. For any student who aspires for such university scholarship, he or she is expected to maintain some certain academic grade in order to get and continue with that scholarship.

“In Corona Secondary School, we are doing both sports and academics together. The issue of sports and academics is a matter of discipline and allocation of time. We allocate adequate time for sports and academic studies.”

Speaking in the same vein, the chairman of Corona Secondary School Board, Mr Niyi Yusuf said each child has a specific talent. He urged parents and school authorities to understand that each child is a unique person with a peculiar challenge and talent.

Yusuf said: “While some students will be gifted in academics, others might be in sports and drama. So what Corona school does is to provide a variety of opportunities to the children to demonstrate what they can do and hopefully achieve their potential in different areas.”

For us, every child is good, is just to find where lies that particular child’s talent.”

Speaking on the importance of sports, Yusuf said, “Sport is a very lucrative business. If someone is good at sports whether, in Nigeria, international, such person will achieve success.

While today is just a public occasion and a ground finale, weeks before now they’ve been competing among themselves.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: