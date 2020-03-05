Cattle rustling major security challenge in Zamfara ―Commissioner

The Zamfara government says cattle rustling remains a major challenge in the effort to tackle high level insecurity in the state.

Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, made the disclosure on Thursday in Gusau.

Dauran, who was speaking at a one-day seminar on Islamic perspectives on insecurity in the state, said that cattle rustling was a major draw back on the efforts to rid Zamfara of crime and criminals.

“The Gov. Bello Matawalle-led administration has initiated dialogue and is poised to restore normalcy to Zamfara, but one area we consider most challenging is cattle rustling. But we are giving it the needed attention,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the seminar was organised by the ministry in collaboration with the Commission for Preaching and Establishment of Juma’at Mosques and Eid Praying Ground.

According to him, the state has achieved about 80 per cent peace following efforts made by the state government through collaboration with various stakeholders in tackling the security challenges.

“Recently, a total of 4,200 live ammunition and a car loaded with guns were intercepted in the state. More interceptions are being made,” he said.

The commissioner called on Fulani leaders to caution their wards against acts that could lead to insecurity, and also be on the watch out against criminals.

In a presentation, the Chairman of the State Hizbah Commission, Dr Atiku Balarabe, identified drug abuse as one of the major factors increasing criminality.

He appealed to govenments at all levels to support relevant authorities in enforcing the laws against drug abuse.

On his part, the Chief Imam, Sambo Dan- Ashafa Jumu’at Mosque, Sheik Abdullahi Dalla-Dalla, urged people to sustain prayers to seek Allah’s intervention for peace and stability.

Dalla-Dalla expressed concern at alarming rate of drug abuse among youths and women in the society, and appealed to government to take drastic measures to tackle the menace of drug trafficking in the state.

The Chairman of the Commission for the Establishment of Jumu’at Mosques and Eid Praying Ground, Dr Muhammad Harun, in his remarks, said that the seminar was organised to identify areas in which the commission could contribute to addressing security challenges

Harun said that security was everybody’s responsibility, adding that Imams had great roles to play in sensitising people to support government’s fight against insecurity in the state.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.