Revealed: 270 enclaves of terrorists, bandits in Nigeria

•How criminals seize the country’s forests, creeks, and highways

•Tragic tales of blood, tears, and lamentations from North to South

•As citizens live at the mercy of gunmen

•55 dangerous spots in Kwara

•Over 18 local govts under bandits’ siege in Niger state

•Katsina: 50 corridors of death in 26 local governments

•We’re doing our best to arrest the situation —Govt, security agencies

By Emma Amaize; Soni Daniel; Dayo Johnson; Samuel Oyadongha; Jimitota Onoyume; Egufe Yafugborhi; Ozioruva Aliu; Chioma Onuegbu; Ochuko Akuopha; Steve Oko; Emmanuel Iheaka; Jeff Agbodo; Haruna Aliyu; Ademola Akinyemi; Ndahi Marama; Abel Daniel; Umar Yusuf; Musa Ubandawaki; Wole Mosadomi; Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo; Bashir Bello; Marie-Therese Nanlong; Charly Agwam; Femi Bolaji; Idris Salisu; Peter Duru; Ibrahim Ogala; Rotimi Ojomoyela; James Ogunnaike; Efe Onodjae & Deola Badru

Nigeria is bleeding from its ungoverned spaces which are widening and there is palpable fear from forest to forest, creek to creek and state to state. Across the country, terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, and robbers have carved out territories that have slipped beyond state control while citizens live at the mercy of men with guns.

From Edo’s thick forests to Bayelsa’s murky creeks, from the deadly highways of Kaduna and Katsina to the porous borders of Adamawa and Sokoto, no region is spared. Every day, blood is spilled on roads once safe for travellers, and families pay ransom to reclaim loved ones seized in the dark.

Daily, the country wakes up to chilling headlines of killings, abductions, and armed attacks that cut across regions once thought secure. What began as isolated criminal acts has turned into a nationwide siege.

Security operatives are fighting back—combing forests, raiding creeks, and mounting drone patrols—

Yet, as one criminal enclave falls, another rises in a new location, deepening the sense that Nigeria’s sovereignty is under siege from within. But the question remains: who really governs Nigeria’s ungoverned spaces?

This special Vanguard report, spanning all six geopolitical zones, exposes how criminal enclaves have flourished in forests, creeks, and borderlands—and how state and local authorities are scrambling to reclaim control. It is a portrait of a nation at war with the shadows within its own borders.

Flash points in Edo: Herdsmen, kidnappers rule forests

Edo’s once-productive forests have become havens for kidnappers and criminal herdsmen. Areas along Benin–Abraka and Sapele roads, as well as the Benin–Auchi–Okene axis, are notorious. Other dangerous spots in Edo are Ifon, Okpella, Iruekpen / Agbede, Sasaro as well as Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo road.

Victims are held in deep forests until ransoms are paid. To reclaim control, the Edo government deployed over 1,200 operatives of the Edo State Security Corps alongside police and military units.

Commissioner of Police Monday Agbonika leads joint operations involving the Army, Air Force, and Civil Defence. Supported by drones and air surveillance, the team has combed forests along Benin–Sapele Road, destroying hideouts. “The bush combing will continue until all criminal elements are flushed out,” Agbonika vowed, urging residents to report suspicious tenants.

Rivers and creeks of crime in Bayelsa

Bayelsa’s complex creeks and rivers serve as routes for criminals engaged in robbery, piracy, and cultism. Flashpoints include Swali, Okaka, Amarata, Agudama-Epie, Yenezue-gene, Ovom, Biogbolo, Opolo and Tombia Roundabout in Yenagoa. Security agencies, including Operation Delta Safe and the Navy, have intensified raids. Police spokesperson Musa Mohammed said a “law enforcement governance system” combining tactical units, intelligence, and drones is in place. CCTV cameras are also being installed across Yenagoa to bolster surveillance.

Waterways: Akwa Ibom’s major dark spots

Eket and Oron areas in Akwa Ibom have seen frequent kidnappings linked to pirates using the Oron–Calabar waterways. Recently, six Cameroonian suspects were arrested, and 20 passengers were abducted in April 2025. Commissioner of Police Baba Mohammed Azare warned hotel operators against harbouring criminals. Governor Umo Eno accused some communities of shielding kidnappers: “You can’t say you don’t know what people in your community are doing.

We are taking the fight to the creeks,” he declared. Azare also pledged stronger collaboration with the DSS and enforcement of anti-grazing laws to address herder-farmer conflicts.

Delta and its notorious forests where kidnappers are king

Delta State has become a hotspot for kidnapping, with the railway line axis in Abraka, Ethiope East LGA, emerging as a major crime zone. Despite recent police and vigilante operations that killed four suspected kidnappers, the criminals struck back with an ambush.

In Abavo, Ika South, herdsmen reportedly use forest hideouts, overpowering local vigilantes and abducting residents. Similar incidents persist across the forests of Ibusa, Okpanam, Ogwashi-Uku, Ubulu-Uku, and Issele-Uku. In Mbiri, Ika North East, suspected herdsmen killed two earlier this year, while Uwheru (Ughelli North) and Uduophori (Patani) remain red zones.

Police spokesman Bright Edafe said proactive deployments and “nipping points” have curbed incidents in some areas, citing Asaba and Ughelli as examples. Tactical teams, including the RRS and Dragon Squad, have been dispatched to flashpoints like Ogwashi-Uku and Ubulu-Uku, with about 10 kidnappers neutralised.

However, residents dispute claims of improvement, pointing to persistent abductions and night robberies along the PTI–Effurun route in Warri, where criminals target commuters with knives and guns despite police patrols.

Kebbi State

Across northern states, criminals exploit difficult terrains to establish untraceable hideouts for banditry, terrorism, and kidnapping, security agencies confirm. Kebbi’s most dangerous spots include the Aliero Housing Estate Bypass, Kwanar Makabarta in Birnin Kebbi notorious for robbery and killings, Badariya axis and Church village. Police spokesperson Nafiu Abubakar said intensified patrols under Commissioner Bello Sani have reduced such attacks.

Benue State

Benue remains the epicentre of herdsmen and bandit violence. The Agatu-Apa-Otukpo-Ogbadibo and Ukum-Logo-Katsina-Ala axes record daily attacks, with militias led by “Full Fire” and “Chain” terrorising locals. Other dangerous spots in the state include Teva Agu centre road, Makurdi-Yelewata, Jato Aka-Kashimbila, Naka-Adoka road, Ulayi-Okpoga road, Ugbokolo-Branch, Otukpo-Utonkon road and Chito road. Police said tactical teams have been deployed statewide.

Kaduna State

The Kawo Bridge area and its adjoining motor parks have become danger zones, with robbers attacking travellers. The dangerous spots in Kaduna are Rijana Katari axis, Kuyello, Kamuku, Kidandan, Maganda, Kuyambana, Kudaru forests and Birni Gwari forest. Police said joint operations with the military and DSS have led to arrests and weapons recovery, though Katari on the Abuja–Kaduna highway remains tense.

Kwara State

Kwara faces rising kidnapping in border towns with Ekiti and terrorist infiltration in Baruten and Kaiama. In Kwara state, there are over 50 notorious enclaves of bandits and terrorists. These include Lafiaji, Pategi, Tsaragi, Motokun, Gbogi, Kakafu, Gbangede, Gbugbu, Lada, Ndeji, Batakpa, Lalaagi and Bologi in the northern part of the state.

In the southern part, the dangerous areas are Sagbe, Oreke, Agunjin, Ora, Alade, Oke-Ode, Oro Ago, Omu-Aran, Oko Irese, Ijara Isin, Obbo Aiyegunle, Odofin, Koro, Isolu-Opin, Osi, Eruku, Obbo Ile and Oke Opin. Police spokeswoman Ejire Adeyemi said collaboration with the army and hunters has made it harder for criminals to operate.

Borno and Yobe States

Boko Haram attacks persist along Maiduguri–Damaturu–Biu and Monguno–Baga roads, with frequent IED explosions and abductions. Other hotspots in the state are Sambisa forest general area, Timbuktu triangle, Shores of Lake Chad and Mandara mountains.

In Yobe state, Gujba-Goniri road, Bama-Banki and Bama-Gwosa road are notorious for bandits’ ativities. Despite military patrols, ambushes often occur after troops withdraw. AIG Kenechukwu Onwuemelie urged vigilance as insurgents continue to exploit remote routes for attacks.

Adamawa State: Proximity to Cameroon and porous borders fuel criminality

Adamawa shares borders with Cameroon across all three senatorial zones. In the north, Mubi North, Mubi South, and Madagali, while in the central and southern zones, Hong, Gombi, Fufore, and Toungo border Cameroon.

The porous borders have fostered cross-border criminality, especially in Madagali, Gombi, Hung, and Michika—areas adjoining the Sambisa Forest.

Sokoto State: Disturbing rise in violent criminal activities

Sokoto has witnessed a surge in violent crimes, particularly in eastern and border LGAs dubbed the “Axis of Evil,” including Sabon Birni forest, Silame forest, Gongono forest, Gunduni forest, Bafarawa, Tureta, Rabah, Gandi, Kebbe, Isa, Gatana, Tangaza, Arume, Isa, Illela, Tangaza, Goronyo, Gudu, and Binji.

Most border Niger Republic or conflict zones in Zamfara and Kebbi, making them vulnerable to banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism. Banditry, cattle rustling, and mass abductions dominate, worsened by cross-border smuggling and arms trafficking.

Niger State: Over 18 LGAs under bandits’ siege

Banditry has affected at least 18 of Niger State’s 25 LGAs since 2015, when Boko Haram invaded several communities. Thousands fled attacks in Shiroro, Rafi, Mariga, and others, with over 200 communities displaced.

High-profile abductions include 128 students from Government Science College, Kagara, and pupils from Tegina. Between April and September 2023, 152 farmers were killed and 355 kidnapped. Dangerous spots in Niger stae include, Allawa forest, Kainji, National Park forest, Ibbi Games Reserve, Beni forest and Zungeru-Kontagora-Tegina road. Joint Security Task Forces have restored partial stability, though the Sarkin Pawa axis remains a key bandit route linking Kaduna and Zamfara.

Kano State: Police declare war on thugs and miscreants

Hot spots such as Dorayi, Jaen, Sheka, Dutsen Dala, and Kuka Bulukiya are known for thuggery and drug abuse. Also, known enclaves of bandits in the state are Falgore forest, Dansoshiya forest and Gwarzi-Karaye forest. Commissioner of Police Adamu Ibrahim Bakori has enforced zero tolerance for crime, leading to multiple raids and arrests. The police have adopted community-based strategies and established outposts, significantly reducing crime in affected areas.

Plateau State: Unending bloody conflicts

Insecurity affects nearly all 17 LGAs, with Wase, Kanam, Pandam, Bokkos, and Mangu as key hot spots. Other dangerous areas are Pankshin, Kanke, Riyom, Barkin-Ladi and Bassa. Governor Caleb Mutfwang acknowledged widespread conflict, while Operation Rainbow deployed counter-terrorism officers in Bokkos and Gindiri to curb attacks, yielding gradual improvement.

Bauchi State: Kidnapping, child trafficking keep police busy

Kidnapping and child trafficking remain major threats. Notorious hideouts of bandits and kidnappers in the state are Lame/Burra forest, Alkaleri forest, Balmo forest and Falgore forest. Incidents in Gwallameji and Alkaleri exposed organized networks. Police Commissioner Sani-Omolori confirmed arrests of several suspects and informants, stressing collaboration with vigilantes to strengthen security.

Taraba State: Communal conflicts, banditry, kidnapping make life unsafe

Southern Taraba faces rampant kidnappings on major roads including Wukari–Takum, Bali–Takum routes, Takum-Katsina Ala, Wukari-Tsokundi, and Takum-Kashimbilla road. Criminals ambush motorists and demand ransom, often shooting randomly.

Nasarawa State: Robbery and kidnapping spree with motorists as prime target

Highways such as Keffi–Akwanga, Nasarawa Eggon–Lafia, Akwanga–Andaha–Jos, Gwaratu-Kaduna and Lafia-Makurdi road are notorious for robbery and kidnapping. Shabu in Lafia serves as a hub for ransom exchanges, while isolated roads like Garaku–Dari and Assakio–Awe remain dangerous for travellers.

Zamfara State: Operational capital of bandits

Zamfara remains a hub for bandit operations in the North-West, with attacks reported across all 14 LGAs. Its vast forests—Bingi, Dansadau, Munhaye, and Sububu—connect to neighbouring states and even Niger Republic, providing safe havens for criminals. These forest networks enable coordinated raids, kidnappings, and killings in nearby communities, making security operations difficult and dangerous.

Dangerous highways include Daki-Takwa-Gadar Zaima road, Zurmi-Jibiya road, Kacheri-Danjibga-Keta-Wanke road, Magami-Dankuri-Dangulbi-Anka road and Shinkafi-Isah road.

Katsina State: Dangerous hot spots, including corridor of deaths

In Katsina, 26 of 34 LGAs are affected by banditry, kidnappings, and cattle rustling. Hot spots include Kankara, Faskari, Funtua, Dutsin-Ma, Jibia, Danmusa, Batsari, Safana, and Kurfi.

The Funtua–Kankara Road, notorious as the “corridor of deaths,” remains under siege. Jibia’s porous border with Niger facilitates cross-border escapes, while forests in Faskari, Danburun, Rugu, Matazu, Dunya, Yau-yau, Danbedi and Matalawa provide hideouts. Despite deployments to frontline LGAs and the creation of the Community Watch Corps, Governor Dikko Radda admits the state “is not yet where we need to be.”

Crime surge in vulnerable communities in Lagos and the South West

In Lagos, residents of Okokomaiko, Mile 2, Mushin, and Ajegunle report rising armed robbery, cult clashes, and “one-chance” attacks.

Hotspots like Apapa under-bridge, Cele Bus Stop, and Bariga are labelled “no-go zones.” Police patrols and raids offer brief relief, but residents say lasting security requires consistent presence. The state police command assured intensified surveillance and urged public cooperation.

Ondo State: Criminals on rampage, Police Tactical Team to the rescue

Bandits exploit border routes with Kogi and Edo States to strike and retreat into forests. High-risk routes include Owo–Ifon–Benin, Akure–Ado Ekiti, and Benin–Ore highways. The state command has deployed Tactical Intelligence Response Squads and intensified surveillance. Police reaffirm commitment to “robust and water-tight security” across Ondo.

Ekiti State: Brothels and motor parks are criminal hideouts

In Ado-Ekiti, areas such as Atikankan, Odo-Ado, Idemo, and Adebayo are notorious for cultism, drug peddling, and theft.

Atikankan’s brothels serve as criminal bases, while Ikere-Ekiti’s central motor park harbours touts and drug dealers. Police, Amotekun, and sister agencies maintain joint patrols, helping to sustain Ekiti’s reputation as “the most peaceful state” in Nigeria.

Ogun and Oyo States: Persistent crime, police intensify response

Ogun faces cult clashes in Sagamu and Abeokuta, robberies on major expressways, and herders–farmers conflicts. Security has been reinforced through Amotekun and So-Safe Corps deployments.

In Oyo, Ibadan’s neighbourhoods—such as Iwo Road, Beere, and Challenge—remain crime-prone. Police spokesman Adewale Osifeso however reaffirmed commitment to maintaining law and order across the state.