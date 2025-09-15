Bandits abduct 40 in Zamfara mosque as peace deal collapses

By Kingsley Omonobi & Boluwaji Obahopo

ABUJA — Bandits in the early hours of yesterday attacked a mosque at Gidan Turbe village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, abducting no fewer than 40 worshippers.

The attack came barely hours after a similar one at Godai village in Bukkuyum LGA of the state, kidnapping over 10 persons.

This is just as troops of Operation Fasan Yamma, OPFY, reportedly conducted several operations across the North-West theatre, foiling terrorist attacks and recovering exhibits in Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

Similarly, gunmen weekend kidnapped the Parish priest of St Paul’s Catholic Church, Rev Father Wilfred Ezemba, and some yet-to-be identified commuters along Imane-Ogugu road in Kogi State.

Community sources in Zamfara said the attack on the mosque occurred during prayers at about 5:30 am, when the gunmen surrounded it and whisked away the worshippers at gunpoint.

Local sources disclosed that the abductors later moved the captives into the forests around Gohori axis in Tsafe LGA.

The attack, according to critical stakeholders, signalled collapse of the peace deal both Katsina and Zamfara states had with the bandits terrorising the North-West.

Recall that community leaders and bandits in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State, on August 28, 2025 signed a peace agreement.

The pact, according to all the attendees, marked a significant step towards ending years of violence, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the North-West and by extension, Northern region.

The agreement, brokered by the Maradin Katsina and district head of Kurfi, Alhaji Mansur Amadu Kurfi, and the local government chairman, Babangida Abdullahi Kurfi, took place at Wurma forest, a hotspot for insecurity.

“The bandits have no command, structure and control. You can negotiate with bandits in Katsina while they continue to strike in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Kaduna states,’’ a local source told Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert.

Fragile peace deals

The attack pointed at the fragility of ongoing peace arrangements in the region, where heavily-armed groups continue to operate with impunity, despite dialogue initiatives.

In a separate incident late Sunday, bandits reportedly abducted 12 people from Godai village in Bukkuyum LGA.

Zamfara State Police Command said it received a distress call from a Divisional Police Officer in Bukkuyum, adding that security personnel were immediately deployed to the area.

The command spokesman also said its men were on the trail of the bandits to rescue the Tsafe kidnapped victims.

However, during operations to dislodge other terrorists, troops of 17 Brigade FOB Mabai in Kankara LGA ambushed terrorists near Gatakawa village, recovering a motorcycle and a mobile phone.

It was gathered that troops of FOB Danmusa responded to an ambush on personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, near Danmusa Forest, and repelled the terrorists but an operative of the NSCDC who sustained gunshot wounds later died at Danmusa General Hospital

Also, troops of 8 Division Garrison engaged terrorists at Ungushi village in Kebbe LGA of Kebbi State, forcing them to flee.

One civilian sustained a gunshot wound and was evacuated to Kebbe General Hospital.

In Augie LGA also of Kebbi State, troops, in conjunction with NSCDC operatives, responded to terrorist activities at Tunga Dade, Mera village but not after the terrorists had carted away a motorcycle before fleeing. Troops pursued them but made no contact.

In Zamfara State, troops of 1 Brigade Team 7 on patrol at Mararaba Kyeware in Tsafe LGA pursued terrorists. However, on their return, the patrol team was ambushed around Kuka.

The soldiers fought through the ambush, with two sustaining gunshot wounds and were evacuated to Tsafe General Hospital for stabilisation and later moved to 1 Brigade Medical Centre.

Efforts by Vanguard to get Defence Headquarters’ reaction to the attacks on the mosque and abductions in Zamfara and Katsina states, proved abortive as messages to the mobile line of Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, yielded no response.

Gunmen abduct Catholic Priest in Kogi

Meanwhile, gunmen weekend kidnapped the Catholic preiest of St Paul Parish, Agaliga in Kogi State, Rev. Fr. Wilfred Ezemba.

Vanguard gathered that the priest was abducted along with some yet to be identified commuters along Imane-Ogugu road. The incident, it was learned, has thrown the entire Catholic family in the local government into confusion.

“Our confusion is high because since his abduction three days ago, his abductors have not made any contact to demand for ransom.

‘’But we are, however, confident that Almighty God will deliver him safely from the grip of the kidnappers. We believe strongly in the efficacy of our prayers, he will eventually regain his freedom,” said another priest, Fr. Michael.

Security agencies, comprising Kogi East Neighborhood Watch, KENW, the police and troops are said to be combing the bushes and forests in the locality for the kidnappers.

The abduction of the cleric is said to be the second incident of kidnapping in one week within the same local government.

“One Barrister A B Shaibu was kidnapped on Sunday, September 7, by gunmen between Etieke and Okugoh in the same local government. His family paid ransom before he was released last Thursday,’’ a souce told Vanguard yesterday.

Contacted, Kogi State police command spokesman, SP Williams Aya, said the headquarters was yet to be briefed on the incident.