Breaking: South-South Governors to set up local security outfit

Move to revive BRACED commission
By Festus Ahon – Asaba
Governors of the South-South geo-political zone, have resolved to set up a local security outfit like Amotekun of the South West to complement the effort of the police and other security agencies in the task of policing the region.
The Governors who met in Asaba also resolved to revive the Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross Rivers, Edo and Delta, BRACED Commission.
At the meeting which was attended by all the South-South Governors, except Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers, agreed that the BRACED Commission would handle the formation of the local security outfit.