BREAKING: NCDC confirms 14 new coronavirus cases

Nigeria on Thursday confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 65.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this via its Twitter handle.
Details later…
