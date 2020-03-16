BREAKING: Idris Elba has confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba has revealed he has tested positive for the coronavirus on Twitter.
The actor, 47, said that he ‘feels ok’ and has no symptoms but has decided to self-isolate.
Posting a video on social media, the star poses next to his wife Sabrina Dhowre to give fans an update on his condition.
READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Nearly 70,000 Afghans return home after fleeing Iran
He said in a video: ‘This morning I tested positive for Covid 19.
‘I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.
‘Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.’