BREAKING: Idris Elba has confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Idris Elba has revealed he has tested positive for the coronavirus on Twitter.

The actor, 47, said that he ‘feels ok’ and has no symptoms but has decided to self-isolate.

Posting a video on social media, the star poses next to his wife Sabrina Dhowre to give fans an update on his condition.

He said in a video: ‘This morning I tested positive for Covid 19.

‘I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.

‘Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.’

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: