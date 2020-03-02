Bandits reportedly kill 50 in Kaduna villages

Kindly Share This Story:

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday night killed about 50 people including infants, in three local government areas of Kaduna State.

The hoodlums reportedly attacked six villages – Kerawa, Rago, Marina, Zariyawa, Hashimawa, Gidan Musa Saidu, and Unguwar Barau – in Giwa, Birnin Gwari, and Igabi local government areas of the state.

The affected LGAs are all in the northern part of Kaduna State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident on the Hausa Service of the Voice of America (VOA) on Monday.

He said police operatives led by the state Commissioner of Police, Umaru Muri, were on their way to the affected communities.

