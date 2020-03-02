Breaking News
Bandits reportedly kill 50 in Kaduna villages

On 9:20 am
Over 100 bandits raid Kaduna Village, burn 16 members of family to death

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday night killed about 50 people including infants, in three local government areas of Kaduna State.

The hoodlums reportedly attacked six villages – Kerawa, Rago, Marina, Zariyawa, Hashimawa, Gidan Musa Saidu, and Unguwar Barau – in Giwa, Birnin Gwari, and Igabi local government areas of the state.

The affected LGAs are all in the northern part of Kaduna State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident on the Hausa Service of the Voice of America (VOA) on Monday.

He said police operatives led by the state Commissioner of Police, Umaru Muri, were on their way to the affected communities.

