Atiku prays for Abba Kyari after reportedly testing positive for coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on, former Vice President Abubakar Atiku has sent a short word of prayer to Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, after he reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Atiku in a tweet said: “My thoughts and prayers are with Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. Allah ya kare mu gabaki daya, kuma ya bashi lafiya. -AA.

It was reported that Abba Kyari had been in Germany, one of the countries rocked by coronavirus on official assignment.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had reportedly tested negative. The president earlier urged all government officials who returned from troubled nation to self-isolate themselves in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

“The President has ordered all FG officials who have returned from high burden COVID-19 countries to self-isolate after some of them returned from Germany last week, refusing to embark on self-isolation.

“He has ordered that all FG officials who may have recently returned from a trip to any of the high burden countries `must be made’ to isolate even where they refused to do so voluntarily,” Villa sources said.

