Assembly Crisis: Obasa dissolves Adhoc Committee on suspended lawmakers

Says no going back on demotion, indefinite suspension

As Lagos Lawmakers pass vote of confidence on Obasa

…Say purchase of multi-billion car appropriate

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa has dissolved the Adhoc Committee set up to investigate the process of suspension of the four lawmakers, Messers Rotimi Abiru, Somolu 2, former Deputy Majority Leader, Olumuyiwa Jimoh Apapa 2, Moshood Oshun, Lagos Mainland 2, and Raheem Kazeem Adewale, Ibeju-Lekki 2. Saying there is no going back on suspension of four lawmakers by the House of Assembly.

This followed by a vote of confidence passed on the speaker by lawmakers over issues relating to the purchase of vehicles worth N2.4 Billion for the members of the Assembly.

Bringing the issue of a petition sent to the office of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and addressed to the office of the chairman of the commission with the title: “Petition against Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa on gross financial misconduct, criminal breach of public trust”, petitioned by the Executive Director, Comrade Buna Olaitan Isiak, Human Rights Monitoring Agenda (HURMA) claimed that popular demand necessitated the petition.

“Further to a popular demand by some members of the public to our office, this petition is written to acquaint your agency EFCC, with the gross financial misconduct and the abuse of office being perpetrated by the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honorable Mudashiru Obasa, for a thorough investigation so as to avert a further bleeding of the public treasury under his care and restore sanity in the functioning of the state’s legislative establishment.

“The Speakers desecration of his office for which a probe of his activities becomes necessary is in twofold: one, his financial recklessness and cornering of public funds through illegitimate means; and two, the corruption and compromise of laid down procedures and rules deliberately foisted on the workforce of the Assembly,” the petition read.

A member representing Somolu Constituency 1, Mr. Rotimi Olowo who spoke under Matter of Urgent Public Importance, stated the petition was malicious and that it is against the image of the House.

“It was stated that the House bought vehicles worth N2.4 billion. Since I joined the House of Assembly, we always got two vehicles before the end of the Assembly.

“In 2007, I got a vehicle and a back up vehicle before the end of the Assembly. The vehicles are always budgeted for and it has been like that right from the time of Mr. Adeyemi Ikuforiji.

“We always told the Speaker that the 8th Assembly could not wind up without a back up vehicle.

“The Speaker used to tell to us that the resources were not available and we later got the back-up in April, 2019. In the 9th Assembly, we just got our official vehicles in November/December, 2019.

“None of the 11 new members got two vehicles. We insisted on Prado Jeep and Mr. Speaker didn’t want to give us, but we insisted on it.

“We are all beneficiaries of the largesse and yet we go about making insinuations and leaking information to the whole world,” he said.

“While adding that the write-up and petition was written in bad light, he said that there is no iota of truth in it.

“We have been sitting and we have been having parliamentary meetings. We must stand by the truth and the truth would set you free. There is no decision we take that we did not discuss in the Assembly. There is nothing hidden about the purchase of the vehicles, you can cross-checks he said.

…. Ensure compliance on RoW, Lagos Assembly tells PPMC, DPR

Meanwhile, the Lagos State House of Assembly has called on the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, PPMC, and Department of State Resources, DPR, to ensure strict compliance on the Right of Way on pipelines.

The House also called on the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to set up investigative panel with a view to bring perpetrators to book.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Mrs. Mojisola Ali-Macaulay, Amuwo-Odofin l and seconded Ageh Sulaiman, Amuwo-Odofin ll.

