AMVCA 7: The power couples and super match-ups

Just penultimate Saturday, March 14, 2020, the movie people across Africa descended on Lagos, Nigeria, Africa’s capital of the movie industry, for the seventh edition of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, AMVCA.

The venue was the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites and it was razzmatazz all the way with fashion spoken in different languages of colour, art, and sheer glamour.

While it seems we have seen it all on the red carpet, there were still some interesting and amazing moments yet to explore. Many stars may have brought their A-game on, but some couples and some interesting match-ups wouldn’t let the night slip away as they made just as much impressions in the most captivating way.

Power couples like the Yobos, the Banky Ws and amazing match-ups like IK and Kenyan Amina and Ebuka and Toke Makinwa and many others let loose some form of chemistry with chain reaction of glamour and glitz.

