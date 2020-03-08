AFCON 2021 QUALIFIERS: Rohr, Yobo not on talking terms

Kindly Share This Story:

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, and his assistant, Joseph Yobo are yet to speak to each other ahead of the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualification tie against Sierra Leone later this month.

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, appointed Yobo as an assistant coach in place of Imama Amapakabo without consulting with Rohr.

The German-born coach made his observations known in the face of criticisms that greeted the appointment of Yobo, a former captain of the team. The NFF president, Amaju Pinnick had argued that Yobo was appointed to give inspiration to the young Eagles players and also learn from Rohr.

But Rohr who was speaking on BBC fast track said he hasn’t spoken to Yobo.

“Yobo has not called me. I don’t have his number. I expect to meet him when I return to Nigeria next week, to prepare for the AFCON 2021 qualifier against Sierra Leone.

“When I meet him, I will give him traditional missions normally assigned to an assistant coach,”

Rohr, who disclosed that his contract has not been sorted out by the NFF, stated that he would miss coach Amapakabo but has no choice to work with Yobo.

“Amapakabo did the real work of a coach on the pitch. But I cannot choose my assistant. Under the terms of my contract, the NFF have the right to do what they have done (replace his assistant coach at sudden notice).

“I will meet with Amaju Pinnick next week, before our camping and we shall see. Meanwhile, I will keep doing my job. We hope that things will be better in the future.”

Vanguard News

