AANI President calls for precaution against COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Commiserates with FG, families over 47 soldiers killed by insurgents

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The President of Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI, IGP MD Abubakar (rtd) mni, Wednesday, called for precaution against the raging Coronavirus, COVID-19, in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, AANI, Dr. Ogbonna Onyeisi, where Abubakar advised members of the association and other Nigerians to take preventive measures seriously.

He also described the situation as bad, serious, alarming and dangerous, while noting the rising number of people infected with the virus, which has claimed one life since the outbreak in Nigeria.

He stressed that Nigerians should be conscious of their health and others by strictly abiding by measures given by the Federal Government through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

He said: “Dear distinguished colleagues, exco members, and chapter chairmen, committee chairmen, as your President, I kindly appeal to you all to take necessary precautionary measures to protect yourself, your loved ones, especially the elderly and children from the Coronavirus.

“In view, giving the situation of things in Nigeria and the world, AANI will from today, 24th March 2020 suspends all meetings, gathering of any nature being it chapter meetings, committee meetings, social ceremonies, workshops, conferences and seminars for the next two weeks while assisting and supporting both federal, states governments and others health organizations to fight the Coronavirus disease towards a better society.

“I seek for your understanding and support as together we should make our society better.”

Meanwhile, he commiserated with the Federal Government and families of 47 soldiers killed by Boko Haram through an ambush.

“On behalf of the exco members and distinguished colleagues, AANI commiserates and condole the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, with the families of 47 soldiers who died in an ambush last week. May almighty grant their souls internal rest Amin ya rabbi”, he said.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: