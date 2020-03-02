2 men docked for allegedly beating up ASP

Kindly Share This Story:

Two men appeared in Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, on Friday for allegedly beating up a police officer while performing his lawful duty.

The police charged Ukuagbu Kenelta, 31, and Chukwubuiko Ukewgbu 25, with four counts of conspiracy, felony to wit malicious damage, assault and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, Sgt. Mary Ajiteru, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Feb. 25, at about 5 p.m. in Ipakodo police station, Sekunmade road, Ebute area of Ikorodu.

Ajiteru alleged that the defendants beat up ASP Ameachi George, attached to the Ipakodo police station.

She said the defendants willfully and unlawfully damaged one plastic table worth N3,000, property of the Nigeria Police Force Ipakodo division.

The prosecutor added that the defendants also conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by shouting violently, creating fear in people.

Ajiteru said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411, 174, 531 and 168, (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate O.M. Dawodu admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Magistrate Dawodu adjourned the case until March 19 for mention. (NAN)

