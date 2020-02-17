Vanguard Logo

Wizkid set to thrill fans at Made Black Concert in Asaba

Wizkid set to thrill fans at the made of Black Concert, in Asaba

By Esther Onyegbula

The entertainment industry in Delta State to receive another boost as Nigeria’s International music sensation Wizkid is set to thrill fans at the upcoming Made Black Concert scheduled to hold in Asaba.

According to the organisers, the event which is scheduled to hold on April 5th at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba is aimed at creating visibility using the massive attraction.

Speaking at a press conference, organisers of the event, Engr Okiemute Onovughakpor Basement Africa boss, said the event is a fulfilment of the company’s mandate of providing quality entertainment solutions in the State and beyond while creating a strategic partnership for well-meaning brands and organizations.

He also stated that due to the developmental nature of the event, that 10 per cent of the event’s proceeds will go to charity to help bridge the gap on human capital development deficit in the State, as its the belief of the organisation that human capital development is the hallmark of a prosperous society.

