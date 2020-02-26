We have zero tolerance for randy lecturers—Poly Rector

Kindly Share This Story:

Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado- Ekiti

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, Dr. Hephzibar Oladebeye, on Wednesday, vowed to sack any lecturer found guilty of sexual harassment and corruption.

Oladeboye, who spoke at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti, said the polytechnic would not tolerate any act of indiscipline such as sexual harassment, corruption and sex for grade among others.

He said his administration has zero-tolerance for indiscipline, adding that some staff of the polytechnic who were guilty of sexual harassment recently were sacked after investigation.

The Rector also made case for the establishment of a National Polytechnics Commission (PSC) to boost technical education in the country.

He said the conversion of 600 universities to polytechnics by the Chinese government was an eloquent testimony that no country can relegate technical education and expect economic progress.

He advised the Federal Government to take a cue from the Chinese government’s action and tap from the potentials of the polytechnics.

Oladebeye accused the federal government of underfunding the polytechnics and paying little attention to the institution, which in many countries is the engine room of their technological breakthroughs and industrial development.

He said: “If the federal government had removed the dichotomy between Bachelor degrees and Higher National Diploma, and if the universities can have National Universities Commission(NUC) and the College of Education can have National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), then the polytechnics, which rate higher than the Colleges deserve a commission.

“However, I have heard some people saying the National Board for Technical Education takes care of polytechnics. This argument is wrong, because the NBTE oversees over 560 institutions, including polytechnics, Colleges of Agriculture, Colleges of Fisheries and Aquatic Studies and many others and this has made it ineffective.

“If China could convert 600 universities to polytechnics, because of technical education, then one would know that this country will witness no progress until this issue is addressed because technical education is now the engine room of the economy.

“In this country, special attention is being given to university education to the detriment of the polytechnics, which has brought Nigeria’s economy to the doldrums. The creation of PSC is the only way our country can get it right.”

